TravelNote Price Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (TVNT)

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. In the last week, TravelNote has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One TravelNote coin can now be purchased for about $0.0150 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TravelNote has a market capitalization of $32,374.13 and approximately $1,137.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00068434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.16 or 0.00296273 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.67 or 0.00724514 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,208.48 or 1.00125205 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.55 or 0.00795818 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00017994 BTC.

TravelNote Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io

TravelNote Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TravelNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TravelNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

