Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.81

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2021

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.81 and traded as high as $17.15. Travelzoo shares last traded at $16.98, with a volume of 20,880 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelzoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barrington Research raised shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelzoo in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.09.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The information services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 246.95% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZOO. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the third quarter worth $81,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 13.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 6,519 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit