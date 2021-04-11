Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.81

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.81 and traded as high as $17.15. Travelzoo shares last traded at $16.98, with a volume of 20,880 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelzoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barrington Research raised shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelzoo in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.09.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The information services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 246.95% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZOO. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the third quarter worth $81,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 13.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 6,519 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

