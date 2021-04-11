Truist Financial Corp Acquires 25,527 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 136.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,527 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Ameren were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameren during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Ameren in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.88.

NYSE AEE opened at $80.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $66.33 and a twelve month high of $86.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 65.67%.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,400,220 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

