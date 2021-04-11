Truist Financial Corp Buys 5,544 Shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,321 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth about $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,543.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 756 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of STX stock opened at $80.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. Seagate Technology plc has a 12 month low of $43.53 and a 12 month high of $80.77.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $331,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $541,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 979,725 shares of company stock worth $60,498,347. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.