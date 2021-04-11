Truist Financial Corp Increases Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 161.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,540 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Edison International by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 607,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,889,000 after buying an additional 141,673 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 689,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,070,000 after buying an additional 20,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 150,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after buying an additional 11,162 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.91.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $59.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.31, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. Edison International has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $66.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.16.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 56.38%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

