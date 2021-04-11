TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Commerzbank lowered TUI from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Friday, February 12th. HSBC downgraded TUI from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TUI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. TUI presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $3.00.

TUIFY stock opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.01. TUI has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $5.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.78.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $558.29 million for the quarter. TUI had a negative net margin of 40.88% and a negative return on equity of 128.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TUI will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

