U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $60.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

USB has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.72.

USB opened at $57.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $57.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

