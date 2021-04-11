UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 649,527 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,753,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649,527 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $50,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 476.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HWM opened at $32.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.98. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $32.96.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HWM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

