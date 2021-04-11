UBS Group Reiterates “€101.00” Price Target for Euronext (EPA:ENX)

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2021

UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on Euronext (EPA:ENX) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on Euronext and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on Euronext and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €103.38 ($121.62).

Shares of Euronext stock opened at €89.30 ($105.06) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €86.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €91.33. Euronext has a one year low of €39.37 ($46.32) and a one year high of €61.35 ($72.18).

Euronext Company Profile

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Analyst Recommendations for Euronext (EPA:ENX)

Receive News & Ratings for Euronext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit