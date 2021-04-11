UBS Group Reiterates “€101.00” Price Target for Euronext (EPA:ENX)

UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on Euronext (EPA:ENX) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on Euronext and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on Euronext and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €103.38 ($121.62).

Shares of Euronext stock opened at €89.30 ($105.06) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €86.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €91.33. Euronext has a one year low of €39.37 ($46.32) and a one year high of €61.35 ($72.18).

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

