UBS Group Reiterates “GBX 1,860” Price Target for Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)

UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) target price on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RDSB has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,815 ($23.71) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,811.67 ($23.67).

RDSB opened at GBX 1,335.40 ($17.45) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,408.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,243.97. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The company has a market capitalization of £104.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is currently -0.34%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

