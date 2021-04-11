Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNBLF shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Friday, February 12th.

UNBLF stock opened at $79.25 on Friday. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 52 week low of $34.48 and a 52 week high of $88.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.14 and its 200 day moving average is $65.94.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

