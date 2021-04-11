Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,311 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,738 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 1.0% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 168,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,240,000 after buying an additional 17,501 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 662,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $130,455,000 after acquiring an additional 12,620 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $373,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Union Pacific by 113.5% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,280 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.46.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $223.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $148.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $141.22 and a 12-month high of $224.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

