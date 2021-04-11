Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Updates Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) updated its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -2.05–1.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.76.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valero Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.25.

NYSE VLO opened at $71.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $84.39. The company has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2,368.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.74 and its 200-day moving average is $58.16.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

