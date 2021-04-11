Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Bought by Pure Financial Advisors Inc.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 23,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth $2,626,000. Park National Corp OH raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 402.9% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $181.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.65. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.01 and a fifty-two week high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

