Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Position Raised by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Marotta Asset Management owned 0.13% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $17,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $447,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,951,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $230.45. 124,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,506. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $173.82 and a 12 month high of $237.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.88.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

