Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $227.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.63. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $139.33 and a one year high of $227.80.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

