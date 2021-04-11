Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Family Legacy Inc.

Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $93.74 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.27 and a fifty-two week high of $94.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.32.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

