Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VPU. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 18,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of VPU stock opened at $142.04 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $117.37 and a 12-month high of $147.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.72.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

