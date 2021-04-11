Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) Shares Gap Down to $12.94

Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.94, but opened at $12.52. Vedanta shares last traded at $12.41, with a volume of 3,813 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.84.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vedanta had a positive return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEDL. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vedanta in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vedanta by 430.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Vedanta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Vedanta during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vedanta during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. 3.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vedanta Company Profile (NYSE:VEDL)

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, extracts, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.

