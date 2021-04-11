Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Receives $31.64 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.36.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VERX shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Vertex from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Vertex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,640,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vertex by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,837,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,033,000 after purchasing an additional 27,156 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vertex by 191.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,722,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,803 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex in the third quarter valued at about $30,367,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex during the fourth quarter worth about $16,656,000. 16.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vertex stock traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $20.55. 415,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,348. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.86. Vertex has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $39.71.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.15 million. Vertex’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

