Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Given Buy Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

VRTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.13.

Shares of VRTX stock traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.35. 1,533,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,072,177. The company has a market capitalization of $55.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $202.57 and a 12-month high of $306.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $361,040.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,756,793.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total value of $86,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,639,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,200 shares of company stock worth $1,533,052. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 414 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 868 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,287 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

