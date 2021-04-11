Victrex (LON:VCT) Earns “Hold” Rating from Liberum Capital

Victrex (LON:VCT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

VCT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Victrex to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,958.89 ($25.59).

LON VCT opened at GBX 2,326 ($30.39) on Wednesday. Victrex has a 1-year low of GBX 1,798 ($23.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,498 ($32.64). The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,161.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,148.36. The firm has a market cap of £2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 37.22.

In other news, insider Jakob Sigurdsson bought 3,000 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,144 ($28.01) per share, for a total transaction of £64,320 ($84,034.49). Insiders have acquired a total of 3,019 shares of company stock worth $6,475,264 in the last quarter.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

