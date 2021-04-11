Vid Trading 11.9% Lower Over Last Week (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 11th. Vid has a market capitalization of $796,265.08 and $4,561.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vid coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0336 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vid has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00056644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00020691 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00083639 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.37 or 0.00618899 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00042499 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00033280 BTC.

About Vid

Vid (VI) is a coin. Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 23,733,659 coins. Vid’s official website is vid.camera . The Reddit community for Vid is https://reddit.com/r/VIDapp . Vid’s official Twitter account is @vid_app . The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “VI is a digital currency, kinda like bitcoin. The value of VI is created by users joining Vid and using the platform. Instead of hoarding the value, Vid redistributes it back to the users. It’s not just Vid, any business can adopt the VI business model and start doing the same. Vid is just the first one. “

Buying and Selling Vid

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vid using one of the exchanges listed above.

