VideoCoin (VID) Price Hits $0.79 on Major Exchanges

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last week, VideoCoin has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. One VideoCoin coin can now be bought for $0.79 or 0.00001320 BTC on major exchanges. VideoCoin has a market cap of $118.74 million and $2.65 million worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VideoCoin alerts:

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 93.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About VideoCoin

VideoCoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,470,896 coins. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io . The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

VideoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VideoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VideoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.