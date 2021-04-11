Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 72,145 The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 72,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in The Container Store Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,082,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Container Store Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,415,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after buying an additional 119,182 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in The Container Store Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,309,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in The Container Store Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 316,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in The Container Store Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,939,000. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Get The Container Store Group alerts:

In related news, Director Timothy John Flynn sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $75,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.51 million, a PE ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.59. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $19.31.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $275.48 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd.

About The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.