Voloridge Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 57.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,864 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Universal were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Universal by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Universal by 135.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $129,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Theodore G. Broome sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Universal stock opened at $57.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.76. Universal Co. has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $59.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $672.93 million during the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 4.87%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%.

Universal Corporation supplies leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

