Voloridge Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 53.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,384 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in STERIS by 278.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the third quarter worth $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on STE shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. STERIS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

STERIS stock opened at $199.15 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $138.66 and a 52-week high of $203.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $808.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.08 million. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.