Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $764,000 in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 64,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000.

Several analysts recently commented on BDN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brandywine Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.31.

Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $12.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average of $11.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $14.03.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $126.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.24 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 18.15%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 53.15%.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

