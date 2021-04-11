Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $789,000 Investment in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SIBN. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the fourth quarter worth $19,133,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 237.1% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 558,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,701,000 after acquiring an additional 392,852 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 691,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,682,000 after acquiring an additional 362,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,242,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,039,000 after acquiring an additional 263,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 654,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,580,000 after acquiring an additional 233,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $1,222,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 2,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $76,963.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,071,294 shares of company stock valued at $32,759,197 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIBN opened at $33.76 on Friday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $35.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.46.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 61.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.03%. The firm had revenue of $22.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.05 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. SI-BONE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN).

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.