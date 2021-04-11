Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 17,786 Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MC. FMR LLC raised its position in Moelis & Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 9,545 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 454,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Moelis & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.88.

Shares of MC opened at $54.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.53. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $59.63. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 1.33.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $422.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.24%.

In other news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $67,367.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,182.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $89,965.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,742 shares in the company, valued at $314,029.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 562,091 shares of company stock worth $31,353,214. Company insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.