Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes $708,000 Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,052 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:URI opened at $324.71 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.80 and a 1 year high of $341.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $311.16 and a 200-day moving average of $245.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25.
Several research firms recently weighed in on URI. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.38.
In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $460,895.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,315.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,257. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About United Rentals
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.
