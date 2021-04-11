Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes $708,000 Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,052 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:URI opened at $324.71 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.80 and a 1 year high of $341.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $311.16 and a 200-day moving average of $245.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on URI. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.38.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $460,895.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,315.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,257. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

