Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $201,000 Investment in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Susquehanna upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.16.

Shares of SEDG opened at $263.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $282.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.88. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $85.69 and a one year high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. Analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total value of $3,041,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,467,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total value of $304,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,222 shares of company stock valued at $9,185,473. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

