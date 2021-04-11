Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 595 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 238.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Illumina from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. OTR Global upgraded Illumina to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Illumina in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $374.10.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 271 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.65, for a total value of $102,885.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at $998,479.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total value of $130,699.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,751.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,885 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,297 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $403.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $417.63 and a 200-day moving average of $370.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $58.85 billion, a PE ratio of 93.59, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.42 and a 1-year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.65 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

