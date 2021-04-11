W Green Pay Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $93,548.00 (WGP)

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. One W Green Pay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0158 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, W Green Pay has traded up 28.4% against the U.S. dollar. W Green Pay has a total market capitalization of $278,332.98 and approximately $93,548.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00054597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00020587 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00082084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.59 or 0.00611565 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00039011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00031970 BTC.

W Green Pay Profile

W Green Pay (WGP) is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. The official website for W Green Pay is wpay.sg . W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @WGreenPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for W Green Pay is medium.com/wgreenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

W Green Pay Coin Trading

