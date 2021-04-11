W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for W. R. Grace & Co.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.74. W. R. Grace & Co. reported earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co. will report full year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover W. R. Grace & Co..

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.18 million. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GRA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, CL King raised their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co. from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Grace & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE:GRA opened at $62.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.57 and a beta of 1.47. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $64.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from W. R. Grace & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. W. R. Grace & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 30.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRA. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $516,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $526,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

