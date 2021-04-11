Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 57.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,138 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,880,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,899 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,692 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $13,916,810.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,849,882.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock valued at $267,991,487. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMT. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. FIX cut Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.11.

WMT stock opened at $139.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $393.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.11. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.01 and a 52 week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 44.62%.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

