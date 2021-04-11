Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Cut by North American Management Corp

North American Management Corp cut its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,080 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. North American Management Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,164,014,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Walmart by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,388,737 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,929,987,000 after acquiring an additional 480,279 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,830,028 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,705,299,000 after purchasing an additional 497,775 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,468,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,220,715,000 after purchasing an additional 138,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,053,866,000 after purchasing an additional 824,835 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,892,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,465,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $393.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.01 and a one year high of $153.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.62 and its 200-day moving average is $142.11.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.11.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 410,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total value of $53,946,527.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,031,456.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock valued at $267,991,487 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

