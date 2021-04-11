Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $145.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

WM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Waste Management from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Get Waste Management alerts:

WM stock opened at $134.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $94.13 and a 12 month high of $134.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.20 and its 200 day moving average is $117.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 52.27%.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $375,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,929,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,485 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in Waste Management by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 61,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,294,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,613,000 after acquiring an additional 308,264 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 18,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 13,503 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.