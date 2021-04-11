Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 11,952 Shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,952 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in G1 Therapeutics were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GTHX. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,056,000 after purchasing an additional 262,986 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in G1 Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in G1 Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $215,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 11,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $388,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,608. Company insiders own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GTHX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

GTHX opened at $25.57 on Friday. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $37.07. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 2.44.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

