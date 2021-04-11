Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $701,000 Position in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) by 195.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,049 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Inhibrx were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 409.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 495,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,323,000 after purchasing an additional 397,934 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter valued at $917,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter valued at $702,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.63% of the company’s stock.

INBX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Inhibrx from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Inhibrx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

In other news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $323,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Inhibrx stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $50.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

