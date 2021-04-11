Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $730,000 Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 660.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WT Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Li Auto by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,955,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,494 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter valued at about $513,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,261,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,018,000 after buying an additional 703,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. 7.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Li Auto from $26.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.23.

Shares of Li Auto stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. Li Auto Inc. has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.13 and its 200 day moving average is $31.03.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $635.54 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

