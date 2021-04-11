Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $799,000 Holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2021

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,696 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGTC. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 108,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 14,285 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,617,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,864,000 after acquiring an additional 20,727 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the period. 57.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Applied Genetic Technologies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Applied Genetic Technologies from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

AGTC stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. Applied Genetic Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $188.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.02.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Genetic Technologies Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit