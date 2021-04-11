Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $799,000 Holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,696 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGTC. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 108,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 14,285 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,617,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,864,000 after acquiring an additional 20,727 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the period. 57.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

AGTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Applied Genetic Technologies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Applied Genetic Technologies from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

AGTC stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. Applied Genetic Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $188.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.02.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Genetic Technologies Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.