Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 40,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $2,499,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 70,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. Raymond James lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.30.

WFC opened at $40.50 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $41.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.55. The stock has a market cap of $167.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.46, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

