WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to announce $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for WESCO International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $1.16. WESCO International reported earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full-year earnings of $5.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $8.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS.

WCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on WESCO International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on WESCO International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. WESCO International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE:WCC traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.41. 247,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,665. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $21.86 and a 1 year high of $95.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09.

In other news, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $66,052.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,757.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 625 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $51,618.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,211.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,961 shares of company stock worth $491,360 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 214,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,837,000 after acquiring an additional 42,026 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,767,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in WESCO International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. increased its stake in WESCO International by 7,750.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 137,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 135,625 shares during the last quarter.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

