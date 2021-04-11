West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Price Target Raised to C$145.00

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s FY2022 earnings at $9.20 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$106.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE WFG opened at C$101.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.08. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of C$77.32 and a 52-week high of C$103.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.94.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

