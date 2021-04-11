WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) CEO Melissa D. Smith Sells 43,568 Shares

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 43,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $9,584,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,347 shares in the company, valued at $20,976,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:WEX opened at $219.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 76.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.53 and a fifty-two week high of $234.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.15.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $398.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.53 million. Research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $165.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WEX in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in WEX by 412.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,260,000 after acquiring an additional 428,025 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in WEX in the fourth quarter worth $1,417,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in WEX by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 60,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in WEX by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 244,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.