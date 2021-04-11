WhiteCoin (XWC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.08 Billion

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.52 or 0.00002548 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $1.08 billion and $1.21 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00025980 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00025292 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011374 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007597 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006259 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000127 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 912,272,650 coins and its circulating supply is 712,272,669 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

