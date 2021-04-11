Whiteheart (WHITE) Price Tops $2,550.30

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 11th. One Whiteheart coin can now be bought for $2,550.30 or 0.04226166 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar. Whiteheart has a market cap of $22.67 million and $1.53 million worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Whiteheart alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00067851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $178.71 or 0.00296152 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004914 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $430.45 or 0.00713313 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,321.05 or 0.99959370 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $484.42 or 0.00802750 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00018048 BTC.

Whiteheart Coin Profile

Whiteheart’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Whiteheart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Whiteheart and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.