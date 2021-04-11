William Blair Weighs in on JOANN Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of JOANN in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 6th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin anticipates that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for JOANN’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of JOANN in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of JOANN in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $11.87 on Friday. JOANN has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $13.70.

In related news, CEO Wade D. Miquelon bought 47,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.36 per share, for a total transaction of $540,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Will acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 124,550 shares of company stock worth $1,464,168 in the last ninety days.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies, including cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

