Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) PT Raised to $85.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.76% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.91.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $76.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $29.21 and a 1 year high of $87.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.75.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $417.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.18 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $587,414.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,132.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 6,153.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 296.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

